Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns: Rise Up With the Midnight Suns

The countdown has officially begun! The final livestream airs today before the highly anticipated release of Marvel's Midnight Suns on December 2, 2022. You can tune into the whole livestream series, available to view on Twitch and YouTube!

In the 4th Developer Livestream, "Rise Up With the Midnight Suns", Marvel's Midnight Suns developers gather to celebrate with the community and share their thoughts with the launch just around the corner. As a treat, they'll be showcasing Hulk gameplay for the first time, so be sure to watch along!

Tune in today (11/29) at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube to catch the fourth and final livestream: "Rise Up With the Midnight Suns"!

Want to catch up on the previous streams? Check them out here:

Marvel's Midnight Suns Developer Livestreams