Vote for the Next MARVEL Puzzle Quest Character

Abomination

"Abomination's a reflection of the Hulk, an intelligent professor infused with impossible strength due to Gamma radiation. We're excited to see how they face off against each other."

Before he became Abomination, Emil Blonsky was a super spy with super smarts. Although he was able to maintain his normal level of self-control and intelligence after gaining his powers, he is unable to return to human form. Blaming his condition on Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk, Abomination remains one of the few who can lay claim to victory over the green-skinned goliath.

Read in: Hulk (2014) #2

Black Knight

"Seeing the King of New Avalon appear in Eternals inspired some great design ideas. This classic Avenger has a magical sword (The Ebony Blade), a number of advanced degrees in science, and has traveled through time."

No stranger to the dark side, Dane Whitman is nephew to the villainous Nathan Garrett also known as the Black Knight. Summoned by his uncle who was mortally wounded in a battle with Iron Man, Dane took on the mantle of the Black Knight to restore honor to the family legacy.

Read in: Black Knight (2015) #1

Blink

"Monica Rambeau and Abigail Brand want to bring in more of the S.W.O.R.D. team, and mutant S.W.O.R.D. agent Blink is our favorite next choice. Her teleportation powers that she can manifest as javelins and spikes means she's going to have some unique and deadly powers."

Initially a timid, imprisoned mutant with the ability to warp time, Clarice Ferguson was given a second chance in a new reality. Now known as Blink, she uses her powers to fight massive enemies with the X-Men and Exiles. As someone experienced with elite squads and capable of tremendous powers, Blink is definitely someone who can be a gamechanger when brought in.

Read in: Exiles (2018) #1

Hercules

"This classic Greek-inspired hero has over 700 appearances in Marvel comics and is a literal immortal god of strength; how could we leave out Hercules?"

Hercules is the son of Zeus, king of the gods of Olympus, and Alcmena, a mortal woman who lived about three thousand years ago. Destined to be powerful enough to defend both the Olympian gods and humanity, Hercules was born with extraordinary strength that has inspired countless tales. An already historic character with the potential to shape history for years to come!

Read in: Hercules (2015) #1

Dani Moonstar

"A woman of Cheyenne descent, a Valkyrie, and a member of the New Mutants, Dani has used her powers of empathic illusions and psionic arrows with deadly precision. We're excited for the chance to show how amazing she is."

Danielle "Dani" Moonstar was one of the first members in Professor X’s New Mutants, and has continued to take on roles in other teams like the Fearless Defenders and Valkyrior. Known to be a beloved mentor to her students and a loyal member of any team she joins, Dani can project realistic illusions, communicate with animals, and create energy arrows which she wields expertly in battle.

Read in: New Mutants (2019) #17

Night Nurse

"This Marvel cheesecake character brilliantly evolved into an intelligent, fierce, snarky character. She is the NYC friend of heroes; every team needs a healer."

Not every Super Hero is found on the battlefield, and the Night Nurse is every bit a hero as those she treats when they are wounded. It's no understatement to say that many in the Marvel Universe owe her their lives. With her quick thinking and dauntless demeanor, Night Nurse is sure to be a valuable addition to any roster.

Read in: Night Nurse (1972) #1

Deathlok

"Deathlok the Demolisher has superhuman intelligence and fighting skills from his augments, and so has a number of different ways he could be designed, all of them deadly."

A time-traveling cybernetic assassin, cyborg soldier extraordinaire Deathlok gets the job done by any means necessary. Luther Manning wasn't just upgraded with robot parts – he was actually a dead soldier brought back to life by the far-from-moral Simon Ryker. Since then, a small army of dead folks have been brought back as Deathlok, bringing terror to all who are living!

Read in: Astonishing Tales (1970) #25

For more of each character, check out the reading list below highlighting each of the top candidates! Abomination, Black Knight, Blink, Dani Moonstar, Deathlok, Hercules, Night Nurse...Who will make their debut in MARVEL Puzzle Quest next?

Head to the polls to participate in the voting! Winners will be announced at a later date, so check back often!



Pick up Marvel Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!