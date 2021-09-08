Watch the Brand-New Story Trailer for ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

In the new trailer, Grand Unifier Raker brings Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot to the Universal Church of Truth, where the Guardians bear witness to a cult-like ritual before the mysterious Matriarch. Grand Unifier Raker states that the Matriarch wishes to share with them a truth—one that can supposedly end all grief and suffering. In true Guardians’ fashion, things go spectacularly sideways and they somehow manage to get half the galaxy on their back... The Guardians will have to step up and show what they are made of to save the Galaxy.

The video also features appearances by characters including the Xandarian Worldmind, as well as everyone’s favorite telepathic Russian space dog, Cosmo.