Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for the Narrative Roadmap Through 2023

Summer's heating up, and that's not all—we're going to keep ramping things up as the year continues!

Catch our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream to hear all about the new content reveals and plans for Summoners through Fall 2023.



Join host, Jax, on Friday August 4th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam to learn all about Vox and Photon, the Narrative Roadmap to the end of 2023, the Legends Celebration Event, Ascension, new monthly Paragon content, store updates and much more!



We'll also be giving away a 7-Star Selector (more info during the stream) and 3 Triple Passes for the Summer Double Track!



Don't miss it—Watch the MCOC livestream to learn about new content plans for summer and fall! Head over to twitch.tv/Kabam and follow us now!

