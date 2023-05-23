Web Slingers Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Swing into Fortnite

Spider-Man may be no stranger to Fortnite, but there’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered.

Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters are back in Fortnite Battle Royale, with a new Miles Morales look and now called the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters! Use these web-shooters to complete the Spidey-themed Quests.

Speaking of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit is available in the Item Shop beginning on May 23rd, 2023. And Miles isn’t alone—the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit is also available starting on the same date. Don’t miss your chance to experience the Spider-Verse while it’s still around!