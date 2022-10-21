Gear
Published October 21, 2022

Get Spooky with New 100% Soft Emoji Pins

Pick up Khonshu, Agatha Harkness, Dead Strange and more!

by Rachel Paige

Just in time for the Halloween season, 100% Soft is releasing a new wave of Marvel Studios pins celebrating some of our favorite monsters, antagonists, and undead sorcerers. 

100% Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence — has added a slew of brand new enamel pins to the ever-growing roster, featuring characters that go bump in the night, and more. The latest grouping, dubbed the Multi Pins of Madness, includes: 

  • Werewolf — Werewolf by Night
  • Halloween Wanda Maximoff WandaVision
  • Halloween VisionWandaVision
  • Agatha Harkness — WandaVision (Sold Out)
  • Khonshu - Moon Knight
  • Taweret - Moon Knight
  • Gargantos - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Dead Strange — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Sold Out)
  • Gorr — Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Red Skull — Captain America: The First Avenger

Pick up one (or all of them) now at 100Soft.com. Plus, shop for other Marvel Studios enamel emoji pins and pick up a GIANT Emoji with the newly released Megamojis

