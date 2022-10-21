Get Spooky with New 100% Soft Emoji Pins

Just in time for the Halloween season, 100% Soft is releasing a new wave of Marvel Studios pins celebrating some of our favorite monsters, antagonists, and undead sorcerers.

100% Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence — has added a slew of brand new enamel pins to the ever-growing roster, featuring characters that go bump in the night, and more. The latest grouping, dubbed the Multi Pins of Madness, includes:

Werewolf — Werewolf by Night

— Werewolf by Night Halloween Wanda Maximoff — WandaVision

— WandaVision Halloween Vision — WandaVision

— WandaVision Agatha Harkness — WandaVision (Sold Out)

— WandaVision (Sold Out) Khonshu - Moon Knight

- Moon Knight Taweret - Moon Knight

- Moon Knight Gargantos - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Sold Out)

— Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Sold Out) Gorr — Thor: Love and Thunder

— Thor: Love and Thunder Red Skull — Captain America: The First Avenger

Pick up one (or all of them) now at 100Soft.com. Plus, shop for other Marvel Studios enamel emoji pins and pick up a GIANT Emoji with the newly released Megamojis!