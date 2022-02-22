Gear
Published February 22, 2022
100% Soft Releases New Marvel Emoji Pins
You've used the emojis on Twitter, now wear them!
You’ve seen them on social media, used them as hashtags, but now get ready to see your favorite Marvel emojis in a brand new light — as enamel pins!
100% Soft, who’s responsible for all the adorable and expressive emojis out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rolling out a brand new collection of pins featuring characters from Phase Four, including characters like Loki, The Scarlet Witch, Captain Carter, The Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi, and more!
Starting today, with more dropping in the coming weeks, first up in this collection of pins features two archers — it's the Marvel Studios' Hawkeye set! Snag Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and a limited-edition Lucky the Pizza Dog, all available now at 100soft.shop.