100% Soft Releases New Marvel Emoji Pins

You’ve seen them on social media, used them as hashtags, but now get ready to see your favorite Marvel emojis in a brand new light — as enamel pins!

100% Soft, who’s responsible for all the adorable and expressive emojis out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rolling out a brand new collection of pins featuring characters from Phase Four, including characters like Loki, The Scarlet Witch, Captain Carter, The Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi, and more!

Starting today, with more dropping in the coming weeks, first up in this collection of pins features two archers — it's the Marvel Studios' Hawkeye set! Snag Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and a limited-edition Lucky the Pizza Dog, all available now at 100soft.shop.