100% Soft Brings New Emoji Pins to SDCC

Not only is 100% Soft bringing a slew of brand new Megamojis to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, but also a handful of brand new Marvel Studios emoji pins, too!

100% Soft, who’s responsible for all the adorable and expressive emojis out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rolling out a brand new collection of pins featuring Yelena Belova (with her favorite mac and cheese), Agatha Harkness, Dead Strange, Old Man Steve Rogers, and Kingpin (wearing his Hawaiian shirt).

These new pins will be exclusive to SDCC, with one new pin rolling out each day:

Wednesday (preview night): Mac & Cheese Yelena Belova from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye

(preview night): Mac & Cheese Yelena Belova from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Thursday : Agatha Harkness from Marvel Studios' WandaVision

: Agatha Harkness from Marvel Studios' WandaVision Friday : Dead Strange from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

: Dead Strange from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Saturday : Old Man Steve from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame

: Old Man Steve from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame Sunday: Hawaiian Shirt Kingpin from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye.

The pins will be available for $10 each at Booh #1335, and find a closer look at them in the image gallery below!

Be sure to swing by Marvel’s merchandise booth (#2519) to check out Marvel Unlimited – Marvel’s digital comics app providing access to over 30,000 digital comics on the web and mobile devices. If you sign up for a subscription at the booth, you’ll receive an exclusive pin, patch or action figure.*

And make sure you’ve signed up for Marvel Insider** so that you can earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth. Not at San Diego in person – you can still earn points with trivia and puzzles on Twitter and Instagram.

*While supplies last.

**Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.