A Dozen Cousins Brings Wakanda to Your Kitchen with 'Black Panther'-Inspired Seasoning Sauces

In celebration of Black History Month, we're proud to shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and licensees that have produced products inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This week, we'respotlighting A Dozen Cousins, a natural food brand that produces ready-to-eat products influenced by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes to celebrate culture and inspire healthier living.

In creating the Wakanda-inspired seasoning sauces, founder and CEO Ibraheem Basir set his sights on the most beloved rice dishes and entrees across the African diaspora to produce the co-branded Jollof Rice, Jerk Chicken and Coconut Rice packages. “Jollof was a pretty easy first choice because of how iconic it is within West African cuisine,” Ibraheem explained. “Likewise, it is hard to talk about Caribbean food without thinking of Jerk chicken, [and] coconut rice was a great dish to round out the collection because it serves as something of a bridge between these two regions.”

The packaging features characters from the film and includes a limited edition “vibranium” spoon, which is inspired by the rare and powerful metal native to the fictional nation of Wakanda.

A Dozen Cousins’ holistic commitment to culture and diversity helps set them apart from most natural food brands. “One hundred percent of our team comes from a minority or multi-ethnic background,” Ibraheem shared. “And wherever possible, we work with diverse influencers, contractors and business partners.”