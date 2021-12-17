A Very Deadpool Christmas Heads to VeVe

When it comes to the Merc with a Mouth, with great power comes NO responsibility. Wade Wilson was an international assassin before an aggressive cancer caused him to seek out a cure and become a part of the Weapon X program. Escaping the experiments cancer-free with his newfound healing factor and relying on his expert marksmanship and hand to hand combat expertise, this ever-quipping mercenary has become one of the most relentlessly wisecracking heroes in the universe.

This series features Deadpool in festive attire spreading holiday cheer the best way he knows how: by being authentically himself. From a charming Santa Hat to a tacky sweater with his own face on it, these Deadpool premium collectibles are the gifts that keep on giving. Available via blind box for $50.00 each, you could potentially add any one of the below types of holiday Deadpool digital statues:

COMMON – Deadpool — Deck the Halls

– Deadpool — Deck the Halls UNCOMMON – Deadpool — Ugly Sweater Party

– Deadpool — Ugly Sweater Party RARE – Deadpool — Candy Cane Combat

– Deadpool — Candy Cane Combat ULTRA RARE – Deadpool — Animated

– Deadpool — Animated SECRET RARE – Deadpool — Ultimate Animated



Take a look at the Deadpool digital statue gallery below, and be sure to grab yours (or gift some) tomorrow at 8am PT / 11am ET!

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me