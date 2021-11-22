Marvel Archers Hawkeye and Kate Bishop Take Aim on VeVe

We're hours away from Marvel's two greatest archers, Hawkeye (Clint Barton) and Kate Bishop, hit their marks on VeVe!

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, at 8am PT, the fully-readable digital iconic comic TALES OF SUSPENSE #57, featuring the first appearance of Hawkeye (Clint Barton), arrives on the VeVe app, with the fully-readable digital comic YOUNG AVENGERS #12, featuring the first appearance of Kate Bishop, on Wednesday, November 24 at 8am PT. Celebrate the arrival of self-proclaimed World's Greatest Archer before she makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week with the latest VeVe drops!

Then, get in the spirit of Thanksgiving festivities with the release of UNCANNY X-MEN #308 on Thursday, November 25 at 8am PT.

Each comic's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in blind boxes for $6.99, and have FIVE versions of rarity:

COMMON – Classic Cover

UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant

RARE – Hero Variant

ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant

SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant

TUES, NOV. 23 —TALES OF SUSPENSE #57