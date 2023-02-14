New Baby Rocket Funkos Arrive For a Galactic Adventure

He's little, he's small, he's literally baby, and soon you can add him to your ever-growing Funko collection. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a brand new Baby Rocket Funko has arrived — and he's the most precious little Funko you've ever seen.

Now available for order, in a regular vinyl or flocked style, snag Baby Rocket today! Additionally, a brand new Groot figure has arrived too, in addition to an exclusive 6-pack of Funkos featuring Pop! Star Lord, Pop! Rocket, Pop! Groot, Pop! Nebula, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Drax in their Ravagers uniforms.