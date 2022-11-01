Black Panther Comes to Life with Collectible LEGO Bust

Wakanda Forever! A new LEGO build is now available, featuring an almost live-size head, chest, and hands of Black Panther posed in the iconic Wakanda salute. Featuring 2,961 pieces, this challenging and rewarding model is sure to provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction has been completed.

The bust comes with a sturdy display base and an attached logo plate, in addition to hands that feature articulated fingers and detach from the main model to increase display possibilities — measuring over 18 in. (46 cm) high and 15 in. (39 cm) wide!

Adult fans of the Marvel Avengers can immerse themselves in a creative model-making project with LEGO® Marvel Black Panther (76215). This collectible celebration of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga will be a guaranteed conversation starter, wherever it is placed.