Visit New Asgard with Bro Thor in Latest LEGO set

Welcome to New Asgard! Grab a piece of pizza and a gaming console and settle in, because we’re hanging out with the God of Thunder.

The latest LEGO set from the ongoing The Infinity Saga release of products replicates a — dare I say, iconic — scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Feeling defeated in more ways than one, Thor retreats to New Asgard with his buddies Korg and Miek, where the three settle in and get down to important things: namely pizza and gaming.

Bro Thor’s New Asgard (76200) includes 265 pieces, along with 2 Minifigs of Bro Thor and Korg (and a buildable Miek). Additionally, the set features an endless supply of pizza and drinks, a gaming console along with a TV screen, sofa, some fish, and a newspaper reminding us that it’s been five years since the Blip. And, is that Stormbreaker hiding out in the corner?