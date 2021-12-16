Coming in 2022: The 'Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy' adidas Originals Collection

“Early in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy development the Eidos-Montréal team had a wonderful idea to incorporate a vintage 1980s adidas silhouette – the Forum 84 Hi – into the character design for young Peter Quill. So, we started planning with Disney and talking with adidas,” Eric Monacelli, Senior Director of Production and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Project Lead for Marvel Games, explained.

“The designers at adidas were greatly inspired by the unique look and feel of the game and the original, specific Eidos-Montréal take on the now classic Guardians team. It motivated us to work collaboratively to build what was going to be one sneaker into an entire set, communicating two important core tenets of our Guardians – family and team – authentically via an extraordinary collection of six sneakers.”

We caught up with the minds behind the collaboration to hear how it all came together.

When did you realize that a collection could be made from the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game?

Bruno Gauthier Leblanc (Art Director – Eidos-Montréal): When we started designing young Star-Lord, we thought it would be fitting he’d wear a pair of adidas. I believe them to be iconic to that era. Afterwards the team started saying how great it would be if we’d actually get to make a real pair. Well, lo and behold, our creative director pitched the idea to Marvel and they loved it and the rest is history.

Tony Holmes (Senior Product Manager – adidas): When talking with the Marvel team and hearing about the game what was the game about. We thought we could bring the characters to life through footwear with the inspiration of the characters incorporated in the shoes. We choose the footwear models that we thought fit the characters attitude.

How did you select the specific silhouettes for each character?

Gauthier Leblanc: Our take on these five Guardians is designed with the philosophy that one element in their concept should stand out and be what encompasses that character. We took those elements to then match the shoes to the Guardians.

James Lui (Senior Designer, Footwear, Exclusives – adidas): Similar to the characters in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, each adidas silhouette is unique in its own way. From a design perspective, we wanted to make sure that each footwear style would highlight the characteristics and fit the style of each hero.

Star-Lord has an old-school charm and is an expert in galactic combat and battle techniques; similarly, the Forum mid has an undeniable retro appeal and is a proven contender in its own area of expertise.

Drax is fierce and headstrong, with superhuman strength and a formidable human-mutate physique. The Ozelia is built like a classic sneaker but features amplified characteristics like a maximal midsole and molded panels and lines that draw similar visuals to Drax’s brutish form.

Gamora is known across the universe as being a warrior with unmatched strength, speed and skill – and also for her lineage to Thanos. The ZX 2K Boost, the most recent silhouette to bear the iconic ZX moniker, is sleek and sharp like Gamora’s blades and takes color and material references from her armor and appearance.