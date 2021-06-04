Fanhome Releases Iron Man Mark III Armor Collectible for the First Time in the United States
Subscription now available!
To kick off a new summer of fanfare with Marvel Studio’s Black Widow and the new Disney+ series Loki, Fanhome’s latest build-up features the most iconic suit design from the most well-known hero in the Marvel universe.
The Fanhome Ironman Mark III build-up model is an incredibly detailed, fully jointed exclusive replica of Iron Man’s armor. The superb large-scale collectible stands 24 inches high and uses spectacular light effects to provide fans with the realism of powering Tony’s arc reactor and repulsors.
“Tony Stark’s Iron Man is the most charismatic and iconic hero of the Marvel universe and his genius is evident in the Mark III armor that was first seen in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man,” said Fanhome Marvel editor. “It’s so fitting that in the MCU we see Tony building his first suit piece by piece first in the cave and then again at home to build his armor to protect Earth. When designing this build-up model, we wanted fans to have the same exhilaration and determination Tony felt when crafting each piece of his armor.”
Marvel x Fanhome’s Iron Man Mach III Armor
See more photos of Marvel x Fanhome’s Iron Man Mach III Armor as well as the first three pages of the magazine in the gallery below!
Each month fans will receive a standard shipment consisting of a 16-page magazine full of rich history and interesting facts about Iron Man’s history, along with detailed instructions and a set of parts to build their model. The subscription is available now at Fanhome: http://bit.ly/ironman_fanhome
