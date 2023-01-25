Funko Fair 2023: Groot, Thor, Black Widow, Zombie Iron Man, and More Arrive

Come one, come all, Funko Fair 2023 has kicked off and is in full swing! For three full weeks, Funko is rolling out brand-new figures — both big and small, keychains, plushes, moments, nesting Pops! and more — and Marvel heroes and characters are featured heavily in the mix. If you love it and want to celebrate it, there’s a Marvel Universe Pop to add to your shelf.

The latest and greatest to enter the Pop world include a collection of figures from Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot shorts, featuring everyone’s favorite little troublemaking sapling getting into all sorts of mischief. If you’re looking for more series, a new wave of SODA Pops make their way out featuring characters from What If…?.

But that’s still not all! New Comics Cover Funkos have arrived, along with Thor’s house from Avengers: Endgame (pizza, not included), and the latest in the Captain America: Civil War nesting series featuring Black Widow.

Dive into all the new Funkos below, and already looking for more?