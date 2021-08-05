FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Come one, come all, FunKon is here! Funko’s big summer rollout (which usually happens in-person at different conventions throughout the year) is going completely virtual, allowing everyone to get in on the fun and excitement. While the week-long festivities are slowly winding down, some of the best things are coming last, with a bevy of new Marvel Funkos!

The latest arrival brings new Funkos featuring classic looks for some Marvel heroes, like Falcon (Sam Wilson) and Blade, along with a GIANT-sized Galactus (holding a tiny little Silver Surfer). That’s not all, as a new Soda collectible is rolling out with Thor, and a special blacklight chase version of the God of Thunder, too. Additionally, pick up Capwolf and a die-cast Captain America, along with the latest release for Marvel Battleworld, Iron Man!

Find Thor, die-cast Captain America, Galactus, and Marvel Battleworld Iron Man online at Funko.com; Blade at Walgreens; Capwolf at Amazon; and Falcon at Amazon.