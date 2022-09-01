Garmin Releases New Special Edition vívofit jr. 3 Featuring Black Panther

For the parents

Using the Garmin Jr. app on a compatible smartphone, parents can view their child’s activity, sleep, chore data, and more. The app can also be used to assign weekly or daily chores and schedule alerts that show up as icons on the display, letting kids who can’t read know what they need to be doing. After a task or chore is complete, children will receive virtual coins that can be redeemed for agreed-upon rewards. What’s more, by enabling “Kid Mode” in the Garmin Jr. app, kids have limited access to monitor and check off their chores and view the latest mission in their app adventure.

Designed to comfortably fit even the smallest wrists, the Black Panther – special edition vívofit jr. 3 is available in limited quantities exclusively on Garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.