Garmin Releases New Special Edition vívofit jr. 3 Featuring Black Panther
Track daily activity, uncover Marvel Avengers app adventures, and more!
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., today announced a new, Black Panther – special edition vívofit® jr. 3 fitness tracker for kids. Now, children can track their daily activity, participate in friendly competitions, uncover Marvel Avengers app adventures, and more with the special edition band. This new Black Panther design adds to the range of Avengers character watch faces and celebrates the powerful king and his highly advanced African nation of Wakanda. Featuring a colorful display, this durable, swim-friendly fitness tracker has up to 1 year of battery life so kids can go play – no recharging required!
Loaded with all the features parents have come to love on Garmin’s other vívofit jr. 3 fitness trackers, the Black Panther – special edition band is designed for all-day fun.
Made for adventure
- Track steps, sleep and daily recommended activity minutes.
- By meeting daily activity goals, children can unlock new app adventures, games and icons in the Garmin Jr. app, reliving the Black Panther’s most exciting moments alongside their favorite Marvel Avengers characters. Kids will also receive Infinity Stone points that can be used to reveal new images of the Avengers.
- Timed activities let kids track steps and estimated distance during playtime, sports practice and more and view their activities later in the Garmin Jr. app.
- Toe-to-Toe step challenges encourage kids to compete in friendly step competitions with their friends and family who are using a compatible Garmin device.
- Quickly access a child’s emergency contact information with the ICE (in case of emergency) widget.
- Parent-replaceable battery gets up to 1 year of battery life.
For the parents
Using the Garmin Jr. app on a compatible smartphone, parents can view their child’s activity, sleep, chore data, and more. The app can also be used to assign weekly or daily chores and schedule alerts that show up as icons on the display, letting kids who can’t read know what they need to be doing. After a task or chore is complete, children will receive virtual coins that can be redeemed for agreed-upon rewards. What’s more, by enabling “Kid Mode” in the Garmin Jr. app, kids have limited access to monitor and check off their chores and view the latest mission in their app adventure.
Designed to comfortably fit even the smallest wrists, the Black Panther – special edition vívofit jr. 3 is available in limited quantities exclusively on Garmin.com.
Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.