Groot Delivers Holiday Cheer on VeVe
Arriving Friday, December 24 at 8am PT / 11am ET!
In need of holiday cheer? With the help of Groot, Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with another must-have collectible that will deliver on that cheer!
Starting tomorrow, Friday, December 24, at 8am PT/11am ET, Groot, adorned in his holiday best, arrives exclusively on the VeVe app!
Holiday Groot will feature three premium digital collectible statues in blind box format for $40.00:
- COMMON — Holiday Groot — Merry Groot-mas
- UNCOMMON — Holiday Groot — Festive Lights (Animated)
- RARE — Holiday Groot — Ultimate Animated
Inspired by the festive and decorated trees he saw on Terra, Groot made the decision to be this year’s centerpiece of the Guardians' holiday festivities! Wrapped in blinking lights and a cozy scarf and hat, this adorable tree is the only one you’re going to want to put presents under this holiday season.
COMMON — Holiday Groot — Merry Groot-mas
“I am Groot!” (translation — “Happy Holidays!”) Celebrate the season with the most adorable (and powerful) Guardian of the Galaxy.
UNCOMMON — Holiday Groot — Festive Lights (Animated)
Rockin’ around the Groot-mas tree! The lights are on and Groot is ready to celebrate good times.
RARE — Holiday Groot — Ultimate Animated
80’s pop meets holiday cheer as Groot busts a move in this ultra-premium animated collectible.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me