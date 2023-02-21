'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Blast off with new Marvel Legends

Galaxy saving time again? You bet.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Hasbro is rolling out a brand new wave of Marvel Legends featuring everyone's favorite group of misfits: Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot and also appearing for the very first time ever, Adam Warlock. It also wouldn't be a new Marvel Legends collection without a build-a-figure, so collect all of them to build Cosmo the dog!

Each figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with multiple points of articulation and accessories (Quill has blasters, Rocket has a bigger blaster...you know how it goes).

The latest Marvel Legends are available for pre-order on Wednesday, February 22 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers. Find a new look at each and every one of them in the image gallery below!

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023.