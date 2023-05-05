Rock Out with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack on Vinyl and CD

It's time to face the music — on both vinyl and CD.

The soundtrack for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to purchase on both vinyl and CD, wherever rockin' tunes are sold. Comprised of 17 songs, the soundtrack is the perfect mixtape for any hero saving the galaxy. The full tracklist includes:

Creep (Acoustic Version) - Radiohead Crazy On You - Heart Since You Been Gone - Rainbow In the Meantime - Spacehog Reasons - Earth, Wind, and Fire Do You Realize?? - The Flaming Lips We Care a Lot - Faith No More Koinu no Carnival (From "Minute Waltz")- EHAMIC I'm Always Chasing Rainbows - Alice Cooper San Francisco - The Mowgli's Poor Girl - X This Is the Day - The The No Sleep Till Brooklyn - Beastie Boys Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine Badlands - Bruce Springsteen I Will Dare - The Replacements Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

Vinyl editions include:

Disney Music Emporium — Exclusively on galaxy stardust vinyl

Amazon — Exclusive standard black vinyl

Target — Exclusive translucent grape and cobalt vinyl

Walmart — Exclusive purple and blue vinyl with poster

Find a closer look at the vinyl and CDs in the image gallery below!

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Save the galaxy, again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters. Get tickets now!