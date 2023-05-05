Gear
Published May 5, 2023

Rock Out with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack on Vinyl and CD

Blast off with the soundtrack today.

by Marvel
It's time to face the music — on both vinyl and CD. 

The soundtrack for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to purchase on both vinyl and CD, wherever rockin' tunes are sold. Comprised of 17 songs, the soundtrack is the perfect mixtape for any hero saving the galaxy. The full tracklist includes: 

  1. Creep (Acoustic Version) - Radiohead
  2. Crazy On You - Heart
  3. Since You Been Gone -  Rainbow
  4. In the Meantime -  Spacehog
  5. Reasons -  Earth, Wind, and Fire
  6. Do You Realize?? -  The Flaming Lips
  7. We Care a Lot -  Faith No More
  8. Koinu no Carnival (From "Minute Waltz")-  EHAMIC
  9. I'm Always Chasing Rainbows -  Alice Cooper
  10. San Francisco - The Mowgli's
  11. Poor Girl -  X
  12. This Is the Day - The The
  13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn -  Beastie Boys
  14. Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
  15. Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
  16. I Will Dare -  The Replacements
  17. Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

Vinyl editions include: 

  • Disney Music Emporium — Exclusively on galaxy stardust vinyl
  • Amazon — Exclusive standard black vinyl
  • Target — Exclusive translucent grape and cobalt vinyl
  • Walmart — Exclusive purple and blue vinyl with poster

Find a closer look at the vinyl and CDs in the image gallery below! 

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Save the galaxy, again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters. Get tickets now!

