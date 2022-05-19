GUNNAR Optiks Partners with Marvel on New Blue Light Blocking Glasses

The first Collection — launching in Summer 2022 — in a multi-year agreement with Marvel will feature frames and accessories based on a variety of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Glasses will be available both in prescription and non-prescription options, online, and at select retailers in North America.

Details including which heroes, release date, pricing, and design, will be revealed at a later date, but fans can already look forward to the world premiere of the GUNNAR collection at the Marvel booth during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

