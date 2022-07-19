GUNNAR Optiks Reveals New Marvel Blue Light Blocking Glasses

The first Marvel x GUNNAR collection of glasses is ready to roll out, each pair equipt with innovative lens technology to protect all eyes from the harmful effects of digital screens.

Glasses will be available both in prescription and non-prescription options, online and at select retailers in North America in August. Leading up to the official release, the Marvel x GUNNAR collection will premiere at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel booth (Booth #2329). Attendees will be the first to see products on display and be able to try them on.

The first wave of glasses for the Summer 2022 line-up includes 8 frames based on some of Marvel’s most iconic characters:

CRUZ and ENIGMA frames inspired by Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Black Panther.

STARK INDUSTRIES frames available in GUNNAR Clear, Amber and Sun lens tints.

CRUZ KIDS LARGE frames themed BEYOND AMAZING to shield the eyes of younger fans age 8-12.

Find a first look at these frames in the image gallery below!

The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain as a result of increasing use of digital devices. The harmful artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, the body’s natural sleep cycle.

GUNNAR blue light glasses address all short and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including: headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.

Be sure to swing by Marvel’s merchandise booth (#2519) to check out Marvel Unlimited – Marvel’s digital comics app providing access to over 30,000 digital comics on the web and mobile devices. If you sign up for a subscription at the booth, you’ll receive an exclusive pin, patch or action figure.*

And make sure you’ve signed up for Marvel Insider** so that you can earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth. Not at San Diego in person – you can still earn points with trivia and puzzles on Twitter and Instagram.

*While supplies last.

**Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.