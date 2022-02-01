New Hawkeye Dolls, Figures, and Toys Arrive at Shop Disney

Get ready to hit the mark with the latest Hawkeye items to arrive at ShopDisney. Both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have arrived in true marksman style with their bows at the ready plus an actual bow you can bring home, too. And don’t forget Lucky the Pizza Dog!

Based on the character viewers first meet in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, the Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll is now available to bring home. Part of the Marvel special edition action dolls, the fully poseable 11” doll features a jacket and pants with silk printing, a quiver with shoulder harness and spray deco, a bow with spray deco, and a pair of molded black boots, based on the costume worn in the Disney+ series.