Gear
Published November 28, 2022

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Cyber Monday Deals

Snag these items before the clock strikes midnight!

by Marvel

You’ve only got one day to snag some of these amazing Marvel deals! With Cyber Monday currently happening all across the world wide web, it’s time to dive into what’s on sale today and round out any holiday shopping lists you might have currently in progress (for yourself or someone you love).

Snag amazing deals across new action figures, LEGOs, advent calendars, accessories, and more with deep discounts for one day only. Dive into the image gallery below to discover all the new items, and add to cart ASAP! 

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!

In this article: Holidays 2022

Marvel Legends Black Panther Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet / shop it here

Marvel Titan Hero Series Action Figure Multipack / shop it here

Marvel Super Hero Mashers / shop it here

Nano Gauntlet #76223 / shop it here

Spider-Man Web Shots Spiderbolt NERF Powered Blaster / shop it here

Wakanda Forever Mini-Backpack / shop it here

Thor: Love and Thunder Mini-Backpack / shop it here

Thor: Love and Thunder Infinity Cone Socks / shop it here

Wolverine Collective Deluxe Steel Box Edition Action Figure / shop it here

Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar / shop it here

1/10