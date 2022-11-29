Gear
Published November 29, 2022

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Yondu ruined Christmas!

by Marvel

Deck the halls with Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Cosmo...and also Kevin Bacon and the spirit of Christmas past, Yondu. 

The latest Marvel Studios' Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is now streaming on Disney+ because it's never too early to get into the spirit of the season. And if you're looking to really go all out as if this were a celebration on Knowhere, you too can get festive like those galaxy-saving heroes. A brand new batch of items for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special can now be yours, including t-shirts — featuring trees, ornaments, candy canes, and so much more! — home goods, accessories, and more. 

Plus, to really deck out any shelving space in your holiday home, find five brand-new Funkos (either as a set or sold separately) featuring all of the Guardians in their red and green best.  

Unwrap the image gallery below for all the new Guardians of the Galaxy items! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+. 

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!

In this article: Holidays 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Drax and Mantis holiday pillow / shop it here

Drax and Mantis holiday phone case / shop it here

Guardians sweater pillow / shop it here

Blue and Gold Star-Lord t-shirt / shop it here

Holiday Special ugly t-shirt / shop it here

Guardians ornament pillow / shop it here

A Very Guardians Christmas ugly sweatshirt / shop it here

Guardians gingerbread t-shirt / shop it here

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special logo t-shirt / shop it here

Yondu Ruined Christmas t-shirt / shop it here

Guardians Ornamnet t-shirt / shop it here

Drax and Mantis holiday t-shirt / shop it here

Guardians tree t-shirt / shop it here

Mantis candy cane t-shirt / shop it here

Seasons Grootings sweatshirt / shop it here

Guardians of the Galaxy Funko Pop set / shop it here

Holiday Drax / shop it here

Holiday Groot / shop it here

Holiday Mantis / shop it here

Holiday Star-Lord / shop it here

Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar / shop it here

1/21