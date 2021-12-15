Holiday Gift Guide: Items Over $50 That Pack A Punch

Shopping on your mind, but don’t know where to start? If there are any Marvel fans on your holiday gift list this year, the Marvel.com team has you covered with some of the best items to snag to place under the tree (or drop into a stocking).

If you’re looking to pick up a true pièce de résistance for a loved one this year, there are plenty of big-ticket items to choose from! Whether you’re shopping for someone who wants to dive into the history of Marvel Comics or get familiar with more recent ones, or even pick up a life-size statue. If your price range is over $50 for this year, find some of the best items to give (and/or receive) in the image gallery below!

