Published December 15, 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: Items Over $50 That Pack A Punch

You'll want to find this waiting under the tree!

by Rachel Paige

Shopping on your mind, but don’t know where to start? If there are any Marvel fans on your holiday gift list this year, the Marvel.com team has you covered with some of the best items to snag to place under the tree (or drop into a stocking). 

If you’re looking to pick up a true pièce de résistance for a loved one this year, there are plenty of big-ticket items to choose from! Whether you’re shopping for someone who wants to dive into the history of Marvel Comics or get familiar with more recent ones, or even pick up a life-size statue. If your price range is over $50 for this year, find some of the best items to give (and/or receive) in the image gallery below!

EVO Iron Man Rechargeable Toothbrush / shop it here

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist's Edition / shop it here

Kingo Satin Bomber Jacket / shop it here

The Marvel Art of the Brothers Hildebrandt / shop it here

My Mighty Marvel First Book Collection (A Mighty Marvel First Book) / shop it here

Marvel Classic Blacklight Collectible Poster Portfolio / shop it here

Marvel Black Widow Statue by Sideshow Collectibles / shop it here

Marvel Legends Iron Man Nano Infinity Gauntlet / shop it here

Iron Man Mark VII Life-Size Figure by Sideshow Collectibles / shop it here

Marvel: The Golden Age 1939-1949 / shop it here

Hulk x Balenciaga Hoodie / shop it here

Captain America / shop it here

Marvel By Design Special Edition / shop it here

Spider-Man / shop it here

Arcade1Up Marvel X-Men Home Arcade with Stool and Riser / shop it here

