Epic Infinity Saga Collection Celebrates Milestone Moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All your favorite Marvel heroes are assembling, again, in a new collection! Newly released and upcoming Super Heroic offerings will support the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — aka, the Infinity Saga — consisting of 23 films bringing together the saga’s most groundbreaking moments, characters, and cliffhangers. The exclusive Infinity Saga range of products come to our universe with new and never-before-seen Avengers, Spider-Man, and Guardians-inspired toys, collectibles, apparel, publishing, home décor, in-home entertainment, and more.

“Seeing how, over the past decade, the Infinity Saga has inspired a generation of fans with super heroic stories and aspirational characters that the world has come to admire and love has been a dream come true,” said Kevin Feige, President Marvel Studios, Chief Creative Officer, Marvel. “Our Infinity Saga collection masterfully celebrates these heroes, unforgettable moments, trials, and tribulations of the most storied journeys in cinematic history and allows fans to be able to bring these treasured memories home to celebrate our shared history like never before.”

From Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet to Iron-Man’s iconic mask to Black Panther’s Wakandan Vibranium, and Captain Marvel’s unparalleled strength, the sky’s the limit for epic product launches, new collaborations, and expanded in-home entertainment releases. Infinity Saga product highlights include an action-packed cross-category merchandise portfolio spanning publishing, apparel, accessories, and toys including new Hasbro Legends figures, LEGO sets, Funko Pop! Collectibles, Hot Toys, and much more. Adding to the excitement is the anticipated release of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, with a foreword from Kevin Feige and an afterword by Robert Downey Jr. This lavish two-volume collector set is the first book to give fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen on-set photography. The book is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever books are sold on October 19th.

Fans looking for more action will enjoy infinity-sized in-home entertainment releases featuring special multi-movie Blu-ray™ plus Digital collections of Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and Ant-Man and The Wasp. Each collection is available now for pre-order and arrives in-store on July 13. Fans can also add the Captain America and Avengers multi-movie editions, which released earlier this year, to complete their collections.

Dive into some of the brand-new items in the image gallery below, and be on the lookout for more items from the Infinity Saga — coming soon!