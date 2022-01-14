The Invisible Woman Digital Statue Arrives on VeVe

The co-founder of Earth's first team of Super Heroes, the Fantastic Four, and Marvel's First Family, Sue Storm the Invisible Woman can be yours takes to Marvel Entertainment and VeVe's next must-have collectible!

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 15, at 8am PT/11am ET, the Invisible Woman arrives exclusively on the VeVe app!

After Sue Storm’s genes were altered as a result of cosmic ray exposure, she co-founded the Fantastic Four and became the Invisible Woman. With the ability to render both herself and others invisible at will, as well as create psionic force fields, the Invisible Woman uses her newfound powers to protect Earth all while unifying the team.

Invisible Woman will feature five premium digital collectible statues based on Invisible Woman's original look in blind box format for $50.00:

COMMON — Invisible Woman — Sue Storm

— Invisible Woman — Sue Storm UNCOMMON — Invisible Woman — Fantastic Heroine

— Invisible Woman — Fantastic Heroine RARE — Invisible Woman — Psionic Defender

— Invisible Woman — Psionic Defender ULTRA RARE — Invisible Woman — Animated

SECRET RARE — Invisible Woman — Ultimate Animated

Take a look at the Invisible Woman digital statue gallery below, and be sure to grab yours (or gift some) tomorrow at 8am PT / 11am ET!

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me