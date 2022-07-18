Jazwares Reveals New Spider-Rex & Venomosaurus Costumes
Plus, take a peek at what else is coming this year.
Jazwares is roaring into San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Two brand new inflatable adult costumes are making their debut at the convention which you can snag for whatever you are swinging into next: Say hello to Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus!
The two costumes, which retail for $100 a piece, will be available first at SDCC — Booth #3513 — but that’s not all for Jazwares! In the image gallery below, find a sneak peek at more things coming this year from the Marvel universe that you’re going to want to dress up in (both you and your four-legged friends).
Look out: here comes the amazing Spider-Rex Costume. This Cretaceous spider king roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Its spider emblem is printed below a face window to give the wearer full visibility beneath its heroic snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to defend the Savage Land from Venomosaurus. Collect this Spider-Rex costume and fuse ultimate power with ultimate responsibility.
Bond with Venom and a T-Rex to form Venomosaurus. This fusion of alien symbiote and Cretaceous tyrant roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Venom’s emblem is printed below a clear window to give visibility beneath its slurping snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to complete the terrible transformation. Collect this Venomosaurus costume and rule the Savage Land.
Find more costumes coming soon from Jazwares in the image gallery below!
Be sure to swing by Marvel’s merchandise booth (#2519) to check out Marvel Unlimited – Marvel’s digital comics app providing access to over 30,000 digital comics on the web and mobile devices. If you sign up for a subscription at the booth, you’ll receive an exclusive pin, patch or action figure.*
And make sure you’ve signed up for Marvel Insider** so that you can earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth. Not at San Diego in person – you can still earn points with trivia and puzzles on Twitter and Instagram.
*While supplies last.
**Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.