Build Your Dream Newspaper Job with LEGO’s Daily Bugle Set

One of Marvel’s most iconic locations can now be yours — just some assembly required.

Now available, the LEGO Daily Bugle 76178 – Spider-Man clocks in at a whopping 3,772 pieces along with 25 different Minifigures to populate the space, featuring both Marvel heroes and villains. Additionally, the set includes five exclusive characters to the set, along with Taxi Cab and Spider-Mobile vehicles. Not only that, but once assembled the completed build includes four highly detailed floors, as well as the roof and an exterior alley.

Once assembled, find the offices of demanding editor J. Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker, making it the ultimate build-and-display project for any Marvel enthusiast. And it stands over 32” high!

The 25 LEGO Minifigures included in the set are (deep breath…): Spider-Man, Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May, Venom, Carnage, Punisher, Ghost-Spider, Black Cat, Firestar, Blade, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Robbie Robertson, Ben Urich, Bennie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, and Ron Barney. Plus, Blade, J. Jonah Jameson, Punisher, Black Cat, and Daredevil are the exclusive ones.