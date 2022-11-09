Assemble the Smashing New LEGO Hulkbuster MK44

Hulkbuster smash! LEGO® Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, the Hulkbuster also includes 3 light-up arc reactors (1 in the chest and 1 in each hand), and has a space for a little Tony Stark minifigure to fit in the chest, ready to handle all incoming threats — Hulk related, or not.

Additionally, the set also includes an information plate detailing some Hulkbuster statistics and a Tony Stark minifigure.