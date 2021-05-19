Marvel Battleworld: Series 2 Has a Few Tricks Ready with Loki

The unique team-based or solo gameplay allows players to jump into Battleworld right away, and collectible characters come with their own game cards for immersive, cooperative play. Players can look forward to Collector’s Tower, Talon Fighter, and a Storage Case coming in the Series 2 wave.

And with the release of Series 2, that means Series 1, "Mystery of the Thanostone," can now be considered a collector’s item, making playing and trading more fun — but don’t worry, you can still catch episodes of Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostone on Disney+, with more episodes on the way!

Pre-order Marvel Battleworld: Series 2 Treachery At Twilight at Target now!

