The Next Round of Marvel Digital Comic Collectibles Arriving on VeVe
An all-new way to collect Marvel Comics, including New Mutants #98, House of X #1, and Marvels #1!
Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with a new round of classic Marvel Comics as NFTs!
Starting tomorrow, August 24, the following Marvel comic books arriving on VeVe shelves include:
- Tuesday, August 24 at 8am PT: NEW MUTANTS #98
- Wednesday, August 25 at 8am PT: HOUSE OF X #1
- Thursday, August 26 at 8am PT: MARVELS #1
Each comic's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in blind boxes for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity:
- COMMON – Classic Cover
- UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant
- RARE – Hero Variant
- ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant
- SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant
Don't forget to act fast! If the Spider-Man Digital Statues, Captain America Marvel Mighty Figures, and First-Ever Marvel Digital Comic Collectibles launches are any indication, you'll want to be right there exactly on the hour!
NEW MUTANTS #98
Introducing for the first time, the Merc With a Mouth, the extra-lethal Deadpool! Plus, this issue also contains the first appearance of Domino!
House of X #1
ACE THE FUTURE. Since the release of UNCANNY X-MEN #1, there have been four seminal moments in the history of the X-Men. GIANT-SIZED X-MEN. X-MEN. AGE OF APOCALYPSE. NEW X-MEN. Four iconic series that introduced a new era for Marvel's mutants and revolutionized the X-Men. In HOUSE OF X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind…one that will bring mutants out of the shadow of mankind and into the light once more.
MARVELS #1
Phineas Horton was like a modern day Prometheus, stealing fire from heavens and handing a human torch down to man. Discover the origin of The Human Torch in stunning detail.
Stay tuned for more Marvel NFT digital collectibles — all part of a larger initiative to celebrate ‘Marvel Month’ on the VeVe App. Collectors can look forward to the release of other Marvel digital products such as digital statues, digital comic books and other digital collectibles on the VeVe App later in August.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me