Marvel Legends HasLab Announces the Engine of Vengeance

Marvel Legends is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Ghost Rider franchise with a new type of HasLab project: Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider and the Engine of Vengeance!



The latest Marvel Legends HasLab project brings Ghost Rider to life like never before, and that includes a vehicle unlike anything else you might have on your shelf. With Hasbro Pulse, fans can bring the Spirit of Vengeance into our realm — and it won't even cost you your soul! The HasLab crowdfunded project will run from September 16, 2022, to 11:59 pm ET on October 31, 2022, and if successfully funded, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2023.



But let’s get down to the nitty, gritty, fiery details: the Engine of Vengeance vehicle is inspired by the supernatural muscle car in ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER (2014), with 1:12 scale car design measuring approximately 18.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall. The vehicle is equipt with 20 LED lights for scorching Hellfire light-up effects in tires, engine, grill, tailpipes, and driver's seat headrest in addition to 4 interchangeable tires and 1 additional engine to convert Engine of Vengeance from Hellfire Mode to Street Mode.

Additionally, the driver's and passenger side doors both open and close to fit a 6-inch figure in each seat. The passenger seat is also removable to place a 6-inch figure in the backseat — in total the vehicle can hold three standard 6-inch Marvel Legends figures inside at once. And, for additional display capabilities, the Engine of Vengeance comes with two Brimstone Risers -- unique smoke-themed ramps that fit under either the two front or two back tires.

You also can't have a car without a drive, so in addition to the Engine of Vengeance, snag a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider 6-inch scale figure with comic-inspired accessories, including a real metal chain in addition to the vehicle.



But that’s not all! If the HasLab Marvel Legends Engine of Vengeance campaign reaches its minimum goal of 9,000 backers before 11:59 PM EST on September 23, 2022, all project backers before the campaign ends on October 31, 2022 will receive the exclusive Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Human-Form 6-Inch scale figure. And if the campaign does not reach its minimum goal of 9,000 backers before 11:59 PM EST on September 23, 2022, the Early-Bird Special Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Human-Form figure will not go into production.



Head over to the HasLabpage now to check out the full details, and find additional images of the Engine of Vengeance and Ghost Rider in the image gallery below!