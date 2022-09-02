Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Powers Up in New 1.2 Game Update

If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, don't miss this opportunity to play with the latest game updates! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe!

Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System designed by Matt Forbeck, THE PLAYTEST RULEBOOK gives players the chance to play the game—including character creation and combat—while shaping the future of the game via player feedback.

The book also includes an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more. All you need is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends. What're you waiting for? A FANTASTIC adventure awaits!

For the latest updates on the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, head on over to the official page for breaking news. You can also sign up for Marvel Insider to stay on top of every new update as it rolls out in the future!