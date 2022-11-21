Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Rolls Out New 1.3 Game Update

The newest updates are in! The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game continues to grow and expand, all thanks to the feedback provided by our dedicated players. We’ve clarified some rules, and continued to streamline the game in Update 1.3. Here’s a quick summary.

Changes in the 1.3 Game Updates for the Marvel RPG include:

Might is now Melee. The new name reflects the ability’s purpose better.

The number of ability points a character gets per rank has changed. These are mostly much lower.

We’re getting rid of Action Modifiers, which were the ability score plus Rank. Now we’re just using the ability score.

Defense scores are now 10+ the ability score.

Health and Focus are now 25x Resilience/Vigilance.

The initiative modifier is now the character’s Vigilance score.

Running Speed is now 5 + 1 for every 5 points of Agility, modified by Size.

Effects from powers, traits, weapons, or any other item that add to or subtract from damage multipliers do not stack.

Add the character’s ability modifier to damage rolls.

Damage Reduction now affects the attacker’s damage multiplier rather than being a flat number.

Characters can heal their Health or Focus at any time by spending a Karma point.

Weapons now add to the damage multiplier. We also added rules for grenades.

We updated the falling damage rules.

We added a number of reaction maneuvers.

Characters who are not heroic can gain and spend Karma but do not start with any.

We altered the number of power sets and powers a character can have per

rank. This mostly went up.

We clarified how concentration works with powers.

We clarified a bunch of powers and added a few new ones too.

We changed the number of extra traits a character gets per rank.

We changed a number of traits to tags and made the number of tags you can have unlimited.

We removed a couple traits and turned Combat Trickery into a power.

All updates are current as of 11/21/22.

If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, don't miss this opportunity to play with the latest game updates! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe!

Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System designed by Matt Forbeck, THE PLAYTEST RULEBOOK gives players the chance to play the game—including character creation and combat—while shaping the future of the game via player feedback.

The book also includes an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more. All you need is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends. What're you waiting for? A FANTASTIC adventure awaits!

For the latest updates on the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, head on over to the official page for breaking news. You can also sign up for Marvel Insider to stay on top of every new update as it rolls out in the future!