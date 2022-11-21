Marvel Must Haves: Unmasking the New Black Panther

The Black Panther has returned to Wakanda!

Following the events of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new protector has been found with Princess Shuri. After successfully recreating the heart-shaped herb, Shuri takes it before leading the nation in a fight against the Takalon — which she manges to win, thanks to her newfound strength and a high-tech vibranium suit.

Celebrate Shuri's new mantel (and suit!) with a slew of new products arriving from Funko, Hasbro, shopDisney and more. Dive into the image gallery below to find all the brand new items, but still looking for more? Shop all Wakanda Forever products across a variety of retailers...which are all perfect for gift-giving season!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing exclusively in theaters.