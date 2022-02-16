Marvel Must Haves Rewind: 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

There's a new Captain America in town — and this one has wings.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — er, or should it be Captain America and Winter Soldier? — changed the playing field for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Sam Wilson finally taking on the mantle left to him by Steve Rogers. Though it took some time to get here, and a trip to Madripoor and back, at the end of the season Sam finally dons his red, white, and blue wings and wields the shield to help stop some global chaos brought on by the Flag Smashers.

Sam doesn’t do this alone, of course. He’s got Bucky Barnes, his begrudging buddy, right by his side through all of it — and “dancing” Zemo, too.

