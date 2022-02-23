Gear
Published February 23, 2022

Marvel Must Haves Rewind: 'Loki'

Open for glorious purpose.

by Rachel Paige

The God of Mischief is back…and he’s brought along multiple Gods of Mischief…and one Goddess…and also an alligator. Marvel Studios’ Loki introduced viewers to the idea of Variants, and no matter who Loki is, or what their goal is, trouble isn’t far off. Who knows what Loki (and the Lokis) will be up to in Season 2, because those new episodes are simply a glimmer far off on the timeline right now. In the meantime, there are plenty of brand new Loki items out there to shop right now! 

Whether you’re looking for the original Loki himself, Sylvie, Alligator Loki, or any single variety of them (or even all of them), there’s plenty of new merchandise to dive into and explore. And don’t forget Miss Minutes! Find everything in the image gallery below.  

Alligator Loki Necklace / shop it here

Loki Pin Set / shop it here

Loki Helmet Keychain / shop it here

Loki Power T-Shirt / shop it here

Miss Minutes Plush / shop it here

Alligator Loki Growl T-Shirt / shop it here

Loki Breaking Reality T-Shirt / shop it here

Kid Loki Christmas T-Shirt / shop it here

Kid Loki Pin / shop it here

Loki Bleacher Creatures Plush / shop it here

Throg All Over Socks / shop it here

Loki Scrunchie Set / shop it here

Loki and Sylvie Pin Set / shop it here

Hot Toys President Loki / shop it here

Loki & Sylvie Crowns Necklace / shop it here

Alligator Loki Socks / shop it here

