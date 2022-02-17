Marvel Premieres New Season Of ‘Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters’ On Marvel HQ

Today, Marvel Entertainment unveiled plans to premiere the second season of MECH STRIKE on Marvel HQ, MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS! Following the success of the first Marvel’s Avengers: Mech Strike season, MECH STRIKE is back with more characters, more content, and exclusive new toys, comics, collectibles, apparel, and more.

In this second season of MECH STRIKE, Thanos has fallen…and Doom is on the rise! To face this new threat, the Avengers will clash against none other than Doctor Doom and an all-new team of Marvel’s most notorious super villains, monstrously transformed by the eye of a mythical beast. And to fight these new monsters, the Avengers will have to mech up…monster style.

MARVEL HQ: Coming soon, MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS will premiere its motion comics series, “The Eye of Doom,” on Marvel HQ. With more than double the content planned this year, new MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS episodes and a variety of family-friendly content exploring the world, battles, and science of Marvel monsters will be released every week on Marvel HQ from now through September, available in multiple languages for fans around the world. Tune in for a first look at “The Eye of Doom” tomorrow on Marvel HQ!