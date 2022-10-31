Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Artist Series Debuts

A new wave of Funko Pops has arrived for Marvel Studios SELECTS at Target, and the latest three bring a brand new artist series to life! The new figures — Black Panther, Shuri, and Miles Morales — feature an all-over design (which will vary from figure to figure) are available for pre-order now. Take a peek at them in the image gallery below!

POP Artist Series: Black Panther

This exclusive collectible has a purple and black color palette with a unique pattern featuring silhouettes of T'Challa both in and out of the Black Panther suit. The vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes prepackaged in a premium plastic Pop! protector.

POP Artist Series: Miles Morales

Expand your Marvel Spider-Man collection to include a new, artistic twist with the Art Series Pop! Miles Morales Spider-Man. This exclusive collectible has a red and black color palette with a unique pattern featuring silhouettes of Miles in his Spider-Man suit. The vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.15-inches tall and comes prepackaged in a premium plastic Pop! protector.

POP Artist Series: Shuri

Expand your Marvel Black Panther collection to include a new, artistic twist with the Art Series Pop! Shuri. This exclusive collectible has a blue and black color palette with a unique pattern featuring silhouettes of the Black Panther suit. The vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes prepackaged in a premium plastic Pop! protector.

