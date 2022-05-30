Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Funkos Spotlight Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Strange

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and kicks off today, the last Monday of the month!

The first drop for Marvel Studios SELECTS features two characters who you've definitely seen recently: Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange. Continuing on with the Funko Mini Moments from Marvel Studios' WandaVision, find two new scenes celebrating Episode 6 and Episode 7, featuring Halloween costumes and even Agatha (before we knew it was her all along).