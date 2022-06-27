Marvel Studios SELECTS: Loki and the Frog of Thunder Arrive

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month!

For June, we're taking a trip back through the Multiverse to the Time Variance Authority to catch up with Loki, Sylvie, and the Frog of Thunder. The latest Pop Moment showcases Loki and Sylvie sitting on Lamentis...moments before they were taken away by the TVA. Hey, it was a nice moment while it latest!