Marvel Studios SELECTS: Spotlight on Kamala Khan and Savage She-Hulk
Shop the September drop now at Target!
Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month!
The latest two products celebrate inspiring and strong characters we’ve recently seen grace the Disney+ screen — Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk! But, the new SELECTS actually pull inspiration from the comic pages, including Pop! Comic Cover: Kamala Khan (Captain America #17) and Pop! Comic Cover: Savage She-Hulk (Vol.1), both prepackaged in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.
The latest Marvel heroes smash into action with:
- Pop! Comic Cover: Kamala Khan (Captain America #17) - This special collectible features the second printing cover art for Marvel Comics’ Number 17 Captain Marvel (2013) and a Pop! of Kamala Khan.
- Pop! Comic Cover: Savage She-Hulk - This special collectible features the debut cover art for Marvel Comics’ The Savage She-Hulk (1980) Number 1 and a Pop! of She-Hulk.
Be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target, and check back next month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals!
Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!