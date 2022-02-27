Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Adidas Originals Sneaker Collection Now Available

If you're going to travel back and forth across the galaxy, why not do it in style? The Guardians of the Galaxy are no strangers to tracking down rare items, and no surprise, they've each landed some pretty fresh kicks to match their signature styles!

Coming off winning Adventure Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the 25th Annual DICE Awards, we’re excited to reveal that select silhouettes in the Adidas Originals Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sneaker collection are available now. Additional sneakers will be rolling out over the next few months across the globe. Be sure to check the adidas website for the latest timing in your region.

Here are the dates for the United States: