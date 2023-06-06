'The Marvels': Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends Series

Take flight with Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Hasbro has revealed the latest figures to join the ever-growing Marvel Legends series, including ones based on the upcoming film.

In the film, Brie Larson returns to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name.

The three new figures join the latest build-a-series line and when assembled all together form Totally Awesome Hulk — take a look at Marvel Boy, Karnak, Commander Rogers, and Iron Man (Heroes Return) in the image gallery, along with additional details about Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica below!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL

Captain Marvel is a powerful solo act, but now has a real shot at redemption as team member of The Marvels! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Captain Marvel figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL

Kamala Khan has encountered much in her Ms. Marvel adventures, but nothing could prepare her for a cosmic adventure alongside her idol Captain Marvel! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Ms. Marvel figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MONICA RAMBEAU

Monica Rambeau’s life changed forever at Westview, where her exposure to reality-altering energy imbued her with the power to perceive and manipulate all energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MONICA RAMBEAU figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Go higher, further, faster on November 10, 2023.