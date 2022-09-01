Mondo Releases New Matt Taylor Posters for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

You know what they say: Three Spider-Men are better than one.



Mondo has just released not one, and not even two, but three brand new Spider-Man: No Way Home posters celebrating everyone’s favorite web-slinger — all three versions of him. The posters, all designed by artist Matt Taylor (@matttaylordraws and @matttaylordraws), each feature a different Peter Parter front and center giving you the choice to bring home Peter One, Peter Two, or Peter Three (or better yet, the whole trio of them!).



Additionally, find one more brand new variant featuring Peter One (that’s Tom Holland) in his black and gold stealth suit seen in the film as well.



“The last Marvel Studios poster I made for Mondo back in the heady days of 2019 was SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME, so it only feels right that my first one back is the superior-in-every-way sequel... SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME,” Taylor tells Marvel.com via email. “I really wanted to throw myself into drawing EVERYTHING and this movie just gave me EVERYTHING in spades. Not one, not two, but three Spider-Mans! ALL of the sinister villains! A kaleidoscopic city fracturing into a million pieces! Doctor Strange and the actual Multiverse! For the most ‘everything’ MCU movie, it made sense to paint the most EVERYTHING poster.



“And hey, while we’re at it, let's draw that awesome inside-out black and gold suit, and then three different versions of the poster showcasing the OG, the young pretender, and the underappreciated-but-my-personal-favourite Spideys (guess which is which). Was it a good idea? Who knows! Was it worth it? Absolutely. Although in an ideal world I would have had a couple of other multiversal Matts to help me out drawing all the webbing on the suits..."



The Peter One, Peter Two, and Peter Three posters are available for purchase now at Mondo.com, with the “Black and Gold Suit” Variant arriving on Friday, 9/2 at 9 AM PT. Find all four posters and additional details below!