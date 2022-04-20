Official Playtest Rulebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is Now Available

Try your hand at character creation by using the profiles in the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK for inspiration, or filling in the character sheets on your own. After all, you get to decide what happens in the game, with limitless opportunities for player interactions.

There's plenty to explore with the unique d616 System, as well as the new dice mechanic, as explained by game designer Matt Forbeck. "From the start, we wanted to make the stories that you tell and the battles that you fight feel like they came straight from Marvel." Don't miss the chance to feel like part of the Marvel Universe yourself!

All you need to get started on your own fantastic adventure is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends. Pick up the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME PLAYTEST RULEBOOK now in comic stores near you, and get ready to unlock the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse!

For the latest information and updates to the game, go to marvel.com/RPG and follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more news to come!